Investigators Seek Public Help In Lucas County Arson

PRESS RELEASE – Investigators with the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal have determined that a fire that occurred at a home in Lucas County earlier this week was intentionally set. They are now seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

At 6:23 a.m. last Monday, Aug. 25, the Sylvania Fire Department, along with other mutual aid departments, were dispatched to a fire at 7344 Kest Lane in Sylvania Township. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The fire has been ruled as arson by the Division’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau (FEIB) and the Sylvania Township Police Department.

The FEIB is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individual or individuals who may have been involved.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.