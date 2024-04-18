Williams County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

(PRESS RELEASE) – On April 15, 2024, the Williams County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Williams County crimes, according to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Those indicted included:
-DERECK R. LANDWEHR, age 32, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one account of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.
-NICHOLAS W. PHILLIPS, age 40, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one account of Having Weapons while under Disability.
-MIGUEL A. MORALES JR., age 53, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one account of Failure to notify change of address.
-NATHANIEL L. FULLER, age 38, of Stryker, OH, was indicted on one account of Tampering with Evidence.
-SHELBY V. SMITH, age 27, of Stryker, OH, was indicted on one account of Assault.
-KAYLA C. BEEK, age 39, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one account of Aggravated Possession of Drugs
-RAY RAMOS, age 53, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on seven accounts of Rape.
-JERMEY D. CRISENBERY, age 44, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one account of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.
-KAGE M. SEALS, age 26, of Liberty Center, OH, was indicted on one account of Illegal Conveyance of a Drug of Abuse onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility.
It should be noted that an Indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.