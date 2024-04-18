Williams County Grand Jury Hands Down Nine Indictments

(PRESS RELEASE) – On April 15, 2024, the Williams County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Williams County crimes, according to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Those indicted included:

-DERECK R. LANDWEHR, age 32, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one account of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-NICHOLAS W. PHILLIPS, age 40, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one account of Having Weapons while under Disability.

-MIGUEL A. MORALES JR., age 53, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one account of Failure to notify change of address.

-NATHANIEL L. FULLER, age 38, of Stryker, OH, was indicted on one account of Tampering with Evidence.

-SHELBY V. SMITH, age 27, of Stryker, OH, was indicted on one account of Assault.

-KAYLA C. BEEK, age 39, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one account of Aggravated Possession of Drugs

-RAY RAMOS, age 53, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on seven accounts of Rape.

-JERMEY D. CRISENBERY, age 44, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one account of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound.

-KAGE M. SEALS, age 26, of Liberty Center, OH, was indicted on one account of Illegal Conveyance of a Drug of Abuse onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility.

It should be noted that an Indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.