Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Man On Sexually-Oriented Matter, Extortion Charges

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Williams County Grand Jury has indicted Robert J. Rodriguez on multiple felony charges stemming from incidents alleged to have occurred earlier this year.

According to court documents filed on October 27, 2025, Rodriguez faces three counts, including Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a second-degree felony with specification; Attempted Pandering Sexually-Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, a third-degree felony; and Extortion, also a third-degree felony.

The indictment alleges that on or about January 21, 2025, Rodriguez created or possessed sexually explicit material involving a minor or impaired person.

A second incident on or about March 20, 2025, reportedly involved an attempt to distribute similar material. Prosecutors further allege that Rodriguez engaged in extortion by threatening to expose or damage another person’s reputation to obtain something of value.

A specification for forfeiture of property was also included, citing the use of a black Apple iPhone in the commission of the alleged crimes.

The case was presented by Williams County Prosecutor Katherine Zartman and is now pending in the Williams County Common Pleas Court.