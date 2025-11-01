Yvonne Calvin (1955 – 2025)

(Edgerton Graduate; Member Of Bryan Eagles)

Yvonne Marie Calvin, age 70, of Bryan, passed away at Majestic Care- Bryan on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with her family at her side.

Yvonne worked at the former Murphy’s Five & Dime in Bryan and then worked at K-Mart for over 35 years.

After she retired, she continued to work in the kitchen at the Bryan Eagles and was a poll worker for the Board of Elections.

Yvonne was a member of the Bryan Eagles, the Eagles Auxiliary where she held the offices of President, Chaplain and Secretary over the years. She enjoyed bowling with her K-Mart friends and loved singing karaoke.

Yvonne was born July 8, 1955, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Doyle F. and Rose Marie (Comerford) Calvin. She graduated in 1973 from Edgerton High School and Four County Vocational School.

Yvonne is survived by her brother, Thomas Calvin; sisters, Thresa Calvin, Sharon Calvin, Mary Calvin, Jean Vogelsong and Lori Peterson and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Alvera (Metzger) Comerford; paternal grandparents, Warren “Mac” and Cleo (Stewman) Calvin; parents, Doyle and Rose Calvin; brother, Michael Calvin; sister, Melissa Sturgill; nephew, Cory Peterson and brother-in-law, Matt Vogelsong.

Visitation for Yvonne will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. Services to celebrate Yvonne’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating. An Eagles Auxiliary service will begin at 12:45pm. Yvonne will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Edgerton.

Memorial donations are requested to the Bryan Senior Center or Cancer Assistance of Williams County.