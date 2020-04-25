Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Nine

On Tuesday, April 21, the Williams County Grand Jury returned indictments against nine individuals facing a total of twenty charges. Those indicted include:

Jerad A. Carroll, 24, of Bryan was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Carroll is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family member or household member on or about March 27, 2020. At that time Carroll had already been convicted on a previous domestic violence charge.

Donovan Cool, 26, of Morenci, Michigan was indicted for burglary. Authorities allege that Cool trespassed in a Pioneer residence when a person was home or likely to be home on or about February 14, 2020.

Narrissa S. Fackler, 28, of Williams County was indicted on a total of three counts including two counts of felony, each a fourth-degree felony and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Fackler is accused of harming or attempting to cause physical harm to a police officer and an EMS worker on or April 4. She is additionally charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on that date. (3)

Bonnie K. Kimpling, 51, of Chicago was indicted on one count of aggravated theft, a third-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. Kimpling is accused of stealing a total of $150,568 from P.A.T.H. School for Autism between the approximate dates of January 2012 and December 2017. The possession of criminal tools charge is related to the computer used to commit the alleged offense.

Shirley A. Lanum, 72, of Bryan was indicted for prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony. She is accused of causing physical harm to a companion animal on or about March 21, 2020.

Jermaine D. Livingston, 19, of Holgate was indicted for grand theft of a motor vehicle. Authorities allege that Livingston stole a 2006 Chrysler Town and County van on or about February 14, 2020.

Elias D. Rash, 19, of Archbold was indicted on a total of seven rape charges. The charges involve forcing or compelling two females, ages 14 and 15, to engage in sexual activity on or about January 9,2019. Each of the charges is a first degree felony.

Leslie R. Tietje 40, of Napoleon, was indicted on three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, all third-degree felonies. Authorities allege that Tietje engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a person between the ages of thirteen and sixteen years old on or about February 10.

Natalia R. Vogelsong, 34, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Vogelsong is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about January 23, 2020.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.