Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Seventeen

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on September 22 and returned indictments against 17 individuals who are now facing a total of 34 charges. Those indicted include:

Roland C.R. Carnes, 26, of Toledo was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Carnes is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Brandon J.M. Cousino, 26, of Montpelier was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Cousino is accused of using or possessing methamphetamine on or about July 16 as well as failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Alan J. Deetz, 33, of Edon was indicted for failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. Deetz is accused of failing to register with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office as required by a court order issued by the Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Kenneth R. Farley, 44, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of ten charges, including one count of burglary, a second-degree felony; four counts of third-degree felony grand theft; one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony; one count of breaking and entering, also a fifth-degree felony; two counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony; and one count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony . Eight of the charges are in relationship to incidents occurring on or about August 21, when Farley is accused of breaking into a Pioneer residence and barn for the purpose of committing a crime and stealing four firearms as well as miscellaneous tools. It is alleged that Farley was carrying the stolen firearms after being convicted of a previous felony charge by the Williams County Common Pleas Court. Farley is additionally charged with failing to appear as required by the court in connection to two previous felony charges.

Thomas D.L. Floyd, 27, of Toledo was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Floyd is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Blaine W. Heisler, 30, of Bryan was indicted for failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. Heilser is accused of failing to register with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office as required by a court order issued by the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Paul R. Lytle, 38, of Montpelier was indicted for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Lytle is accused of failing to comply with a visible or audible signal to bring a motor vehicle to a stop on or about August 26.

Misty R. Mattern, 44, of Hicksville was indicted for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. Mattern is accused of breaking into a storage unit located in Bryan, Ohio on or about April 23 and with the purpose of committing a theft offense.

Bronson L. Mock, 35, of Bryan was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Mock is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on or about August 29, after having previously been convicted of a domestic violence related charge by the Bryan Municipal Court.

George S. Jones, III, 44, of Toledo was indicted for assault, a fifth-degree felony. Jones is accused of harming or attempting to cause harm to a Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) Corrections Officer on or about August 28, while Jones was under the custody of CCNO after being charged or convicted of a crime.

Nichole D. Ramos, 43, of Fayette was indicted on a total of seven charges, including one count of burglary, a second-degree felony; four counts of third-degree felony grand theft; one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of breaking and entering, also a fifth-degree felony. The charges are in relationship to incidents occurring on or about August 21, when Ramos is accused of breaking into a Pioneer residence and barn for the purpose of committing a crime and stealing four firearms as well as miscellaneous tools.

Tianna M. Renfrow, 19, of Bryan was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Renfrow is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Raymond D. Schilt, 53, of Bryan was indicted for assault, a fourth-degree felony. Schilt is accused of attempting to cause physical harm to Sgt. Jeremy Viers of the Bryan Police Department while Sgt. Viers was in the performance of his official duties on or about September 5.

Jesse A. Smith, 28, of Manitou Beach, Michigan was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Smith is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Isaiah D. Solomon, 21, of Wauseon was indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony, and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. Solomon is accused of breaking into a residence in Stryker, Ohio on or about September 11, with the purpose of committing a theft offense as well as engaging in a pattern of behavior that knowingly caused another to believe they were in danger of physical harm.

Colton M. Stiltner, 27, of Bryan was indicted of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Stiltner is accused of violating the terms of a protection order by having personal and telephonic contact with the protected person on or about July 5, after having been convicted of a previous violation of a protection order offense by the Bryan Municipal Court.

Lamont L. Summers, 19, of Toledo was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Summers is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.