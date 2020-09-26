J. Lynette Stickney (1924-2020)

J. Lynette Stickney, 96, of Montpelier, passed away on September 25, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 8, 1924 in Superior Township to Harvey and Mildred (Miller) Tingley. Lynette graduated from Montpelier High School.

Lynette was a loving wife and homemaker. She was a member of the Nettle Lake United Brethren Church and involved with the Nettle Lake Ladies Aide. Lynette was a former member of the Williams County Fair Board.

Lynette is survived by her children, Marvin G. Stickney of Montpelier, Anna Marie Stickney of Bryan, Anita (Doug) Hawkins of Edon and Shirley (Lyle) Nickloy of Hamilton, IN; twelve grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elgie M. Stickney; infant daughter; two brothers, J.B. and Robert Tingley; and two sisters, Eloise Stark and Isabel Imm.

There will be a private visitation and service with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nettle Lake United Brethren Church. Online condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.