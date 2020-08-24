Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty

Members of the Williams County Grand Jury convened on August 18, 2020 and returned indictments against twenty individuals facing thirty-two charges. Those indicted include:

Daniel J. Beavers, 26, of Butler, Indiana was indicted on two counts of domestic violence, each a fifth-degree felony. Beavers is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a female family or household member, knowing that she was pregnant, on or about July 31 and August 3.

Edward M. Burger, Jr., 49, of Edgerton was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Burger is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on or about August 11, after having previously been convicted of domestic violence offense by the Defiance Municipal Court.

Christian D. Chiaramonte, 20, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Chiaramonte is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about March 29.

Jennifer M. Culbertson, 28, of West Unity was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Culbertson is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about March 29.

Angela M. Deeds, 33, of Montpelier was indicted for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Deeds is accused of altering, destroying, concealing, or removing evidence in relation to a proceeding or investigation on or about June 17.

Kelci L. Downs, 25, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Downs is accused of possessing or using Fentanyl on or about May 11.

William D. Ebersole, 55, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. Ebersole is accused of using or possessing methamphetamine as well as preparing for methamphetamine for sale or distribution while within the vicinity of a juvenile on or about July 31.

William H. Field, 19, of Defiance was indicted for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Field is accused of causing harm to a sprinkler head owned by the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on or about June 18.

Timothy M. Heinze, 49, of Montpelier was indicted for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Heinze is accused of failing to pull over as instructed by a visible or audible signal given by an officer on or about July 12.

Benjamin D. Hill, 39, of Montpelier was indicted for domestic violence. Hill is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on or about August 17, after having previously been convicted of a domestic violence offense by the Bryan Municipal Court.

David E. Isaacs, II, 54, c/o The Renewal Center, Napoleon, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. Isaacs is accused of using or possessing methamphetamine as well as preparing for methamphetamine for sale or distribution while within the vicinity of a juvenile on or about July 31.

Dakoda Michael Koch, 25, of Bryan was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Koch is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony offense.

Jamie N. Lucas, 34, of Bryan was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. Lucas is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to another by use of ordering a canine to attack on or about August 10.

Megan R. Miller, 30, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Miller is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about March 11.

Charles L. Osburn, III, 20, of North Central Correctional Institution, Marion, was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Osburn is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about March 25.

Brandown O. Sprow, 31, of Defiance was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Sprow is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony offense.

Daniel L. Yeich, II, 24, of Bryan was indicted on one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of escape, a third-degree felony. Yeich is accused of tampering with the control of an electronic monitoring GPS unit owned by the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in an attempt to break or return to detention on or about May 26.

Jason M. Turner, 33, of Pioneer was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of assault, also a fourth-degree felony. Turner is accused of causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on or about July 30, after having been previously convicted of a domestic violence offense by the Bryan Municipal Court, as well as causing or attempting to cause harm to responding officers that day.

Anthony L. Twigg, 28, of Swanton was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Twigg is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Hope C. Williams, 40, of Bryan was indicted on one count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of first-degree felony aggravated arson; two counts of second-degree felony aggravated arson; and one count of criminal use of explosive device, a first-degree felony . The charges are in connection to an incident occurring on or about July 25, when Williams allegedly attempted to cause the death of another as well as harm to officers of the Bryan Fire and Police Departments by use of arson committed by use of a Molotov cocktail.

In addition, a secret indictment was returned with information to be released to the press at a later date.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.