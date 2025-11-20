Williams County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 13 Individuals

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Williams County Grand Jury convened recently to consider indictments charging individuals with Williams County crimes, according to the Williams County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Those indicted were:

-JESSICA H. BOGNER, age 30, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Patient Abuse and one count of Assault.

-MASON S. GILL, age 26, of Montpelier, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary and one count of Resisting Arrest.

-ERMIN HUSIDIC, age 39, of Hicksville, OH, was indicted on one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence and one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

-BRADFORD W. FENTER, age 48, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-KOLBIE L. WIRTH, age 35, of Sherwood, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-CHRISTOPHER S. PERRY, age 38, of Stryker, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine and two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

-IDOLANO PINEDA LOPEZ, age 36, of Chicago, IL, was indicted on one count of Trafficking in Cocaine and one count of Possession of Cocaine.

-DANIEL GODINES CASTRO, age 40, of Chicago, IL, was indicted on two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine and one count of Possession of Cocaine.

-FRANCISCO BRITO GARCIA, age 52, of Chicago, IL, was indicted on one count of Trafficking in Cocaine and one count of Possession of Cocaine.

-TRAVIS J. FITCH, age 34, of Camden, MI, was indicted on one count of Theft.

-CAMERON J. BLACK, age 26, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Resisting Arrest.

-CODEY L. LAMBERT, age 23, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on two counts of Failure to Comply, one count of Possession of Cocaine, and one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence.

-DOCK PIGMON IV, age 50, of Bryan, OH, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Trafficking in Marihuana, one count of Possession of Marihuana, one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.