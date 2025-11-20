Ted Reyes, Jr. (1961 – 2025)

(Loved Spending Time With Family & Friends)

Ted Reyes Jr., 64, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Friday, November 14, 2025. He was born on February 14, 1961, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Teodolo M. Reyes and Olga (Gamez) Puente.

Ted graduated from the Machine CNC program at Northwest State Community College and enjoyed a happy retirement beginning in 2023. He was a past member of the VFW and Amvets of Fort Wayne.

Ted loved spending time with family and friends, often traveling to Texas to visit his cousins.

He enjoyed golfing, playing softball, riding motorcycles, dancing, and listening to Tejano and Rock & Roll music. Ted was also a proud fan of the Michigan Wolverines and Detroit Lions.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Edna Sue Reyes. He is survived by his sons, Anthony L. (Rebekah) Reyes and Joseph W. Reyes; grandchildren Marissa Reyes, Meia Reyes, Malenia Reyes, Auston Reyes, Apollo Reyes, Alexander Reyes, Jace Reyes, and Preston Reyes; and great-grandson, Silas Reyes. He is also survived by his brother, David L. (Rebekah) Reyes; sister, Debbie L. Reyes Bolden; nephew, Jay (Sara) Velasquez, Stephen D Reyes; and nieces, Alicia C Reyes, Sapphira, Sigourney, and Serenity Reyes.

A memorial gathering will be held on November 21 from 4–6 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m., at Midwest Funeral Home 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN, 46808.