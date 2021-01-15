The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (866-395-1588) is experiencing a high volume of calls. Because this is the first day that COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available, there is high demand.
If you are unable to get through, please try again later. The Williams County Health Department’s main line is not taking appointments; all appointments for the next 6 weeks are being scheduled through the call center.
If appointments become full, call the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center another day to see if an appointment has become available. To find other vaccine providers, visit vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Be the first to comment on "Williams County Health Department Establishes Call Center For COVID Vaccine"