Williams County Health Department Establishes Call Center For COVID Vaccine

The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (866-395-1588) is experiencing a high volume of calls. Because this is the first day that COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available, there is high demand.

If you are unable to get through, please try again later. The Williams County Health Department’s main line is not taking appointments; all appointments for the next 6 weeks are being scheduled through the call center.

If appointments become full, call the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center another day to see if an appointment has become available. To find other vaccine providers, visit vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov.