Williams County Heath Department Now Offering Vaccine To Those 16 & Older

This week, everyone 16 years or older is eligible for a FREE COVID-19 vaccine. To register, complete the form on the WCHD website: bit.ly/WCVaccine or call the Williams County Vaccine Call Center at 419-636-0081. The call center is open Monday through Friday.

You will be contacted to schedule an appointment as vaccines become available. Wait times are short! Our clinics are expanding to provide more times and dates.

The WCHD would like to answer any questions you may have about the COVID-19 vaccine. Use this survey to share your thoughts or concerns about the vaccine, ask any questions, or identify any barriers that may prevent you from getting a vaccine when you are eligible. Click here: bit.ly/COVIDVaxQuestionsWC