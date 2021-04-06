Rebecca Livengood (1947-2021)

Rebecca Sue Livengood, 73, of Bryan passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, with her family by her side. Rebecca was born December 27, 1947 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of the late Floyd G. and Dorothy (Shull) Bonecutter.

She married Tyraunis Johnson on April 20, 1963 in Waterloo, Indiana. She then married James Livengood on April 16, 1994 in Bryan, Ohio and he survives. Rebecca worked as a police dispatcher for Montpelier and Bryan Police Departments.

She previously worked as a dishwasher in the cafeteria for Bryan City Schools. Along with her husband, James, Rebecca was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. In her free time, Rebecca enjoyed sewing, playing cards, gardening, and spending time with family.

Surviving is her husband, James Livengood of Bryan, Ohio; five children, Ty (Chris) Johnson of Mineral Wells, Texas, Victoria (Peter) Leatherman of Liberty Center, Ohio, Tim (Dareth) Livengood of Montpelier, Ohio, Ruth (Doug) Upell of Liberty Century, Ohio, and Todd (Tracey) Livengood; 17 Grandchildren; 11 Great-Grandchildren; sister, Nancy Grace Bonecutter of Auburn, Indiana.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Tyraunis Johnson; infant daughter, Kathryn Johnson; brother, Dean Bonecutter.

Visitation for Rebecca will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 225 East High Street, Bryan, where the rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m. in the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan, with Father Andrew Wellmann officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church on Thursday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Those attending services are required to wear masks, observe social distancing, and keep visits brief.

The family asks those remembering Rebecca to make memorial contributions to St. Patrick Catholic Church or CHP Inpatient Hospice Center.

