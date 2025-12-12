Williams County Humane Society Launches 2026 Corporate Sponsorship Drive

The Williams County Humane Society, located at 09464 County Road 13 in Bryan, Ohio, has kicked off its 2026 Corporate Sponsorship Drive, inviting local organizations and individuals to support its mission of caring for animals in need.

The Humane Society is dedicated to providing a temporary, healthy, and loving environment for Williams County’s domesticated animals.

With a focus on excellent medical services, their goal is to ensure every animal receives the care they need while waiting to find their forever homes.

Thanks to community support, the shelter is able to house up to 20 dogs and 60 cats at a time, provide essential medical care and nutritious food, spay and neuter every animal before adoption, offer low-cost spay and neuter options to the public, employ staff and a Humane Officer to serve the entire county even after hours, and run a food bank for animals and community members in need.

The 2026 Sponsorship Drive offers several giving options: $100 Cat Kennel Sponsorship with plaque recognition in the cat ward, $200 Dog Kennel Sponsorship with plaque recognition in the dog ward, $500 Corporate Sponsorship with plaque and business recognition on the Humane Society’s website, $1,000 Corporate Sponsorship with enhanced plaque and business recognition on the website, and other amounts are also welcomed.

Sponsors who select options with plaque recognition can personalize their plaque text. All contributions directly support the Humane Society’s vital programs and services.

To become a sponsor, organizations and individuals can fill out the sponsorship form and mail checks to: Williams County Humane Society, 09464 County Road 13, Bryan, OH 43506.

For more information, contact the Humane Society at 419-636-2200 or email wchs123@gmail.com.

Support from the community ensures the Humane Society can continue its mission, providing hope and care to the county’s most vulnerable animals.