Williams County Humane Society Offering Reduced Adoption Fees Through July 25

The Williams County Humane Society is currently holding a special adoption event in response to an overwhelming number of incoming animals.

From July 9, 2025, to July 25, 2025, dog adoptions are being offered for just $10, with cats for $25. This marks a substantial drop in the usual adoption fees, as the Humane Society hopes to reach its goal of re-homing all current animals.

Shelter staff report that the sale has already resulted in the successful adoption of seven dogs. However, the shelter remains full, with a waiting list of around ten dogs still needing space.

The goal of the campaign is not only to create room for those waiting to come in, but also to help animals already in the facility find loving homes.

The staff at the Humane Society continues to provide thorough medical care and attention to each animal, ensuring they are ready for adoption. “We really want to get the word out because we’re at full capacity,” a staff member noted.

Among those still waiting for a family is Dottie, an eight-year-old spayed female beagle mix and the shelter’s current longest resident. Dottie was surrendered in April due to her owner’s declining health, and it was no fault of her own.

While she does best in calm settings without other dogs, she shows affection to those who spend time with her and enjoys gentle company.

Another dog available is Duck, a two-year-old neutered male pitbull type. Duck has found his home once already at the Humane Society when they rescued his litter from a landfill dump.

Duck was returned due to his owner’s moving and his reactivity to other dogs. He thrives in quieter homes and seeks a second chance with a patient owner. Duck is affectionate and enjoys attention, particularly head scratches, and has shown promise with office cats.

Adoption applications can be submitted online at the Williams County Humane Society or in person at their location on 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio.