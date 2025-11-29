Williams County Now Under Level 3 Snow Emergency; Travel Prohibited

Williams County Elevated to Level 3 Snow Emergency

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OHIO – As of November 29, 2025, Williams County has been placed under a Level 3 Snow Emergency due to rapidly deteriorating winter weather conditions. This escalation, issued by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, brings significant restrictions and heightened risks for area residents.

What Does Level 3 Mean?

A Level 3 Snow Emergency is the highest classification under Ohio law, and it carries strict limitations:

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.

Travel is prohibited except for genuine emergencies.

Employees are advised to contact their employers regarding work obligations.

Anyone found driving without absolute necessity may face prosecution.

Ohio Revised Code Section 311.07 grants county sheriffs the authority to declare such emergencies and restrict roadway use. Law enforcement is empowered to cite, fine, or arrest individuals who disregard these closures. These measures are enforced to protect public safety and to allow snow removal crews and emergency responders to operate without obstruction.

Guidance for Residents

Residents are strongly urged to:

Avoid all non-essential travel. Only emergency vehicles and personnel should be on the roads.

Only emergency vehicles and personnel should be on the roads. Monitor local news, law enforcement, and official county channels for updates on road conditions and emergency services.

for updates on road conditions and emergency services. Contact local authorities if you encounter trouble or require emergency assistance.

Stay Safe and Informed

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide updates as conditions evolve. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to official announcements and to share this information with friends, family, and neighbors to help keep the community safe.

For more details about Ohio’s snow emergency levels, visit the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness or the Williams County Sheriff’s Office website.

This notice updates previous reports regarding local weather emergencies.