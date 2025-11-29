William “Frank” Hibbard (1945 – 2025)

On December 18, 1945, in New Bern, North Carolina, William Franklin “Frank” Hibbard drew his first breath into an adventurous life of service that came to an end on November 26, 2025, at age 79.

Born to Durwood Galen Hibbard, Sr. and Vera Louise (Hill) Hibbard, Frank began grade school in North Carolina before his father moved the family to his hometown of Fayette, Ohio for a job opportunity.

Frank proved to be a “book worm” at an early age and was an excellent student. He graduated from Gorham-Fayette High School with honors and earned a full scholarship to his freshman year at Ohio Wesleyan University.

He then transferred to Kent State University to study architecture. The new telecommunications curriculum caught his attention, and he earned a Bachelor of Science in that field in 1970, keeping his minor in architecture.

He went on to radio/television work for PBS, serving in production and public relations, primarily with the Toledo, Ohio affiliate. During his broadcasting career, Frank experienced a divine calling to Christian ministry.

He entered Lexington Theological Seminary in Kentucky and earned a Master of Divinity degree, and the George V. Moore award for outstanding student minister. Doctoral classes from the Duke University extension class program followed, and he also taught classes for pastors through Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College).

He served churches in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for nearly 40 years in Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, and Indiana.

In addition to pastoral ministry, Frank served as Assistant Chaplain for 15 years at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville, Indiana. He was a member of Civitan International and was proud to be named an honorary Kentucky Colonel.

Frank had many passions and hobbies throughout his life. He had a lifelong interest in aviation, building many airplane models, and even earning his private pilot license.

Sports were also a passion, with baseball as his favorite (go, Detroit Tigers!) which he played through college alongside some future professional players. He was an expert marksman and competed in pistol competitions.

He loved working with wood, enjoyed leathercrafting, and working outdoors. He also loved camping, fishing, and hunting. Hiking and canoeing trips into the boundary waters of Ontario were among his fondest memories.

Music was also a passion, playing saxophone since grade school, as well as being a natural tenor who loved singing for church. He was a 20-year member of the Fall Creek Valley Community Band, along with several other community bands throughout his life.

Frank and his high school classmate, Alice Elaine Schilt, became sweethearts after graduation and married in 1967. His 58 years with her were the most blessed years one could imagine.

She survives him, along with three cherished daughters and five marvelous grandchildren: Malinda Louise (Jay) Thomas and children Quinn and Spencer; Natalie Anne (Scott) Robbins and children Nicole and Adam; and Laurel Elaine (Scott) Vowels and son William. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth Robert (Pam) Hibbard and children Kandice Renee (Jered) Lemley and Kendra Kay (Matt) Coy; a sister-in-law Jane (Cook) Hibbard and children Durwood Galen (Amy) Hibbard III and Jena Gale (Trent) McClain; along with 7 great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Durwood Galen Hibbard, Jr. He was loved by many people, and his knowledge, humor, and service to others will be greatly missed by them all.

Visitation will be held at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville, Indiana on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, from 4pm-7pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday December 3, 2025, at 12:00pm at the Carmel Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 463 East Main Street in Carmel, Indiana with Rev. Gale Stutz and Chaplain Derek Hensen presiding. A committal service will be held Thursday December 4, 2025, at Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette, Ohio at 1:00pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 463 East Main Street, Carmel, IN 46032.