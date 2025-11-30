Williams & Fulton Counties See Downgrade To Level 1 After Weekend Storm

Williams and Fulton Counties have officially been downgraded to a Level 1 advisory, marking a significant improvement in local conditions following recent weather and safety concerns. County officials announced the change early Sunday, citing improved road conditions and reduced hazards across both regions.

A Level 1 advisory means that roads are now considered passable, but drivers should remain alert for patches of ice or other lingering issues. Residents are encouraged to exercise caution, particularly in rural areas and on less-traveled routes, but normal activities can generally resume.