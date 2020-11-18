Williams County Public Library Announces Holiday Closing

The Williams County Public Library, with branches in Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Pioneer, and West Unity will be closing at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 25th and will be closed all day on Thursday, November 26th for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Stryker Branch Library is currently closed on Wednesdays to prepare for the upcoming renovations, and will be closed as well all day on Thursday, November 26th for Thanksgiving.