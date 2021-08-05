Williams County Public Library Presents, An Evening With Brian Alexander

The Williams County Public Library is proud to bring to the community, An Evening with Brian Alexander. Coming to Bryan, OH, the FREE EVENT will be held on Friday, August 27th. At 6:00 pm, an Author Talk will take place at the Bryan Arts & Education Center, located at 325 W. High Street, Bryan, OH 43506.

WCPL Programming Manager, Denver Henderson will be sitting down with Brian to discuss his path to becoming an author, how Brian utilizes his journalism background when researching a new book, and of course, how he came to write, The Hospital.

After the sit down interview, there will be a limited time for an Audience Q&A. Following, a Book Signing will be held at the Bryan Main Library, in the Carnegie Room.

Limited copies of books by Brian Alexander, including The Hospital, will be available to purchase at the signing. You must have a ticket to attend An Evening with Brian Alexander.

Tickets are FREE, and can be picked up at the circulation desk of the Bryan Main Library, located at 107 E. High Street, Bryan, OH 43506.

When asked about his feelings on coming back to Williams County, Brian stated, “I’m thrilled to finally be able to return to Bryan where I spent so much time researching my book, The Hospital.”

“I’d always intended to come back, but, as it did to so many other plans of all Americans, the COVID pandemic intervened.”

“I hope everybody in Bryan, and all Williams County will be vaccinated so that this event, and Bryan’s many other planned events, can go forward. Since The Hospital has received so much attention across the nation, we have a lot to talk about!”

Named one of USA Today’s 5 BOOKS NOT TO MISS, The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town follows the struggle of the Bryan, OH hospital, and takes readers into the world of the American medical industry in a way no book has done before.

Alexander writes of the hospital’s fight for its life amid a rapidly consolidating medical and hospital industry, as a 39-year-old diabetic literally fights for his limbs, and a 55-year-old contractor lies dying in the emergency room.

With these, and other stories, Alexander strips away the wonkiness of policy to reveal Americans’ struggle for health against a powerful system that’s stacked against them, but yet so fragile it blows apart when the pandemic hits. Culminating with COVID-19, this book offers a blueprint for how we created the crisis we’re in.

“From the C-suite’s tension-filled strategic planning meetings to life-or-death moments at the bedside, Alexander nimbly and grippingly translates the byzantine world of American health care into a real-life narrative with people you come to care about.” – New York Times

Brian Alexander has written for many magazines and newspapers, including The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Science, Outside, and Esquire.

He spent five years as Glamour magazine’s Jake columnist, then became a contributing editor there. He was also a contributing editor at Wired, covering biotechnology.

Brian is currently a regular contributor to The Atlantic, and he continues to contribute regularly to NBCNews.com

He is the author of several books, including Glass House: The 1% Economy and the Shattering of the All-American Town (2017)

Brian was a finalist for the National Magazine Award, and has been recognized by the John Bartlow Martin Award for public interest journalism administered by Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

An Evening with Brian Alexander is brought to you by the Williams County Public Library. For more information on the event, please contact WCPL Programming Manager, Denver Henderson at 833-633-7323 x 285 or email denver@mywcpl.org.