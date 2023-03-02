Williams County Relay For Life Holds Kickoff Event

KICKOFF EVENT … Pictured is a Relay for Life fundraising technique display. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)
By: Anna Wozniak
The Relay for Life of Williams County held their kickoff to allow for team registration February 28, 2023 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The Relay for Life is set for June 9, 2023 5:00-11:00 p.m. at the Williams County Fairgrounds.
