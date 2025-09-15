Williams County Relay For Life (Schedule)

Don’t miss one of the biggest events in Williams County! The Relay For Life event returns to the Bryan town square on Friday, September 19, from 6 to 11 p.m. Enjoy a fun-filled evening with a board game theme, live and silent auctions, games, music, food, vendors, raffles, and special ceremonies honoring survivors and caregivers. Bring your friends and family to support the fight against cancer, celebrate our community, and make a difference together. Learn more at www.RelayForLife.org/WilliamsCounty or follow Relay For Life Of Williams County Ohio on Facebook. Let’s knock cancer off the board—see you there!