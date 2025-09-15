Hillsdale County Fair (Schedule)

Experience the excitement of the 2025 Hillsdale County Fair, happening September 21–27! Enjoy a full week of family fun with unlimited ride Megabands, daily ride specials, live grandstand events like tractor pulls, demolition derbies, rodeos, concerts, and more. Take advantage of free admission for children 11 and under, veterans, and seniors on select days, plus convenient parking and shuttle service. Don’t miss out on food, games, vendors, and entertainment for all ages—get your tickets now at hillsdalecountyfair.org and join us at the fairgrounds for unforgettable memories!