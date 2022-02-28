Williams County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Phone Scam Involving Utility Bills

Facebook

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports throughout the county of scammers posing as representatives from local utility companies, Toledo Edison, Bryan Municipal Utilities, etc advising of past due payments that must be made immediately or their utilities will be shut off.

They are asking for people to please do NOT fall for this scam. Several citizens have lost a lot of money over the weekend and they’re still coming in today.

They advise to never take a caller’s word for anything and do your research.

Don’t hesitate to call your utility company directly and question the status of your account.

A press release from the sheriff’s department also is asking citizens to share this information with family members that don’t use social media.