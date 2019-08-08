Williams County United Way Grant Recipients Named

EDUCATION PROGRAM … Representatives and Organizations receiving funds from the United Way Education Program. Pictured form left. 1st row: Isabel Breen – Girl Scouts, Ryan Walton – Boy Scouts, Ryan Breen – Boy Scouts, Jaden Cape – Boy Scouts, Rachel Aeschliman – Health Department/Car Seat Program. 2nd Row: Mark Pitman – Project Respect/CPC Women’s Health Resource, Jamie Vonalt – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Sandy Wood – Girl Scouts, Adaya Strobietto – Boy Scouts, Ashtyn Wiyrick – Boy Scouts, Erika Dutcher – Boy Scouts, Mary Juarez – Never Let Go Ministries, Mavin Gineman – Never Let Go Ministries, Terry Rummel – ECHO. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

The Community Investment Committee of the United Way of Williams County met recently with the agencies that will be helped by donations collected by the United Way. The United Way breaks down their donations into three building blocks- health, financial stability, and education.

For the Health program, the United Way has donated locally to A Renewed Mind/Information & Referral, The Center for Child and Family Advocacy’s Counseling, ECHO, Hospice, Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, Let Me Play Fund, Lutheran Social Services, Maumee Valley Guidance Center-Clubhouse, NOCAC- Summer Food, Northwest Ohio CASA, United Way Meat Processing Fund, Williams County Community Gardening Association, Williams County Department of Aging, Williams County Family YMCA, and VORP Shalom Counseling.

For the Financial Stability program, the United Way has donated locally to the American Red Cross, Bed Brigade, Cancer Assistance of Williams County, The Center for Child and Family Advocacy, H.E.L.P., Helping Hands, Just For Kickz, Legal Aid of Williams County, NOCAC Financial Empowerment, Open Hands Caring Hearts, Sarah’s Friends, United Way Emerging Needs Fund, and We Care Cabinet.

For the Education program, the United Way has donated locally to Boy Scouts, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, ECHO, Girl Scouts, Health Department/Car Seat Program, Maumee Valley Guidance Center- Mental Health First Aid, Never Let Go Ministries, and Project Respect/CPC Women’s Health Resource.

HEALTH PROGRAM … Representatives and Organizations receiving funds from the United Way Health Program. Pictured form left. 1st row: Beth Gerken – The Center for Child and Family Advocacy’s Counseling, Joan Horne – Williams County Department of Aging, Julie Sasseen – VORP, Shalom Counseling (with service dog, Guinness), Heather Jones – Williams County Family YMCA, Jamie Vonalt – Let Me Play Fund. 2nd Row: Chasity Yoder – United Way Meat Processing Fund, Desirae Eisenman – Northwest Ohio CASA, Rachel Aeschliman – ECHO, Matthew D. Rizzo – A Renewed Mind/Information & Referral.

FINANCIAL STABILITY PROGRAM … Representatives and Organizations receiving funds from the United Way Financial Stability Program. Pictured from left. 1st row: Tom Baird – Bed Brigade, Rita Baird – Bed Brigade, Cheryl Sanders – Open Hands Caring Hearts, Jeff Lewis – H.E.L.P., Ben Harris – Helping Hands. 2nd Row: Chasity Yoder – We Care Cabinet, Beth Gerken – The Center for Child and Family Advocacy, Rachel Blanton – Sarah’s Friends, Katie Cramer – Sarah’s Friends, Sandy Carpenter – Just for Kickz, Peggy Holewinski – American Red Cross, Cheryl Andres – Cancer Assistance of Williams County, Jamie Vonalt – United Way Emerging Needs Fund.

