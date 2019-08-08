Williams County United Way Grant Recipients Named

The Community Investment Committee of the United Way of Williams County met recently with the agencies that will be helped by donations collected by the United Way. The United Way breaks down their donations into three building blocks- health, financial stability, and education.
For the Health program, the United Way has donated locally to A Renewed Mind/Information & Referral, The Center for Child and Family Advocacy’s Counseling, ECHO, Hospice, Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, Let Me Play Fund, Lutheran Social Services, Maumee Valley Guidance Center-Clubhouse, NOCAC- Summer Food, Northwest Ohio CASA, United Way Meat Processing Fund, Williams County Community Gardening Association, Williams County Department of Aging, Williams County Family YMCA, and VORP Shalom Counseling.
For the Financial Stability program, the United Way has donated locally to the American Red Cross, Bed Brigade, Cancer Assistance of Williams County, The Center for Child and Family Advocacy, H.E.L.P., Helping Hands, Just For Kickz, Legal Aid of Williams County, NOCAC Financial Empowerment, Open Hands Caring Hearts, Sarah’s Friends, United Way Emerging Needs Fund, and We Care Cabinet.
For the Education program, the United Way has donated locally to Boy Scouts, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, ECHO, Girl Scouts, Health Department/Car Seat Program, Maumee Valley Guidance Center- Mental Health First Aid, Never Let Go Ministries, and Project Respect/CPC Women’s Health Resource.
