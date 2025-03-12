Williams & Fulton County JFS Announce Arrival Of Cornerstone Treatment Foster Home Collaboration

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NEW TREATMENT … Shown is Holly Gill, Michael Gill and Charity Meuleman. Holly and Michael are the first licensed Treatment foster parents through the program and Charity is the Treatment Foster Care Coordinator.

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance/Paulding Consolidated Job & Family Services, Henry, Fulton and Williams County Job & Family Services would like to announce the arrival of Cornerstone Treatment Foster Home Collaboration.

Cornerstone Treatment Foster Home Collaboration is actively recruiting foster homes. Charity Meuleman is the Treatment Foster Care Coordinator for the Collaboration and she along with many others have been working hard since July 2024 to build the program.

Over the last several years our counties have experienced an increase in children coming into foster care with higher medical, behavioral, and emotional needs.

Additionally, there has been a decrease in the number of families becoming licensed as foster families. This systemic problem has led to a crisis in Ohio.

Counties struggle to find foster home or treatment foster home placements for children and unfortunately must place more children in group homes and residential treatment centers.

Some of these group homes and residential treatment centers are very far away from the children’s families, making it even more difficult for families in crisis to reunify.

Alternative solutions to the crisis closer to home are necessary, so the answer was licensing Treatment foster homes.

For a single county this would be a huge undertaking, but combining efforts with other counties in the area makes the task manageable.

The State of Ohio and Department of Children and Youth (DCY) thankfully heard the needs and provided the funding necessary for a project of this magnitude.

Treatment Foster Care is designed to help children with more intensive needs. Some of these needs may include medical, emotional, behavioral, or a combination of several.

The goal is always to place children in the least restrictive setting. Consequently, by licensing Treatment Foster homes in our region, we can effectively address the growing demand for specialized placement options that cater to children with complex needs.

This strategic approach not only enhances the availability of intensive care settings but also ensures that those requiring specialized support receive the necessary care in a nurturing and supportive environment.

Cornerstone Treatment Foster Home Collaboration licensed their first treatment foster home at the end of February. Mike and Holly Gill have been a licensed family foster home for over 10 years.

They are compassionate to children and really embody what it means to be a foster family. We have found them to be committed and always willing to individualize care specific to the child’s needs.

The Collaboration is making efforts to recruit foster families of both family and treatment levels! We have plans to be out actively recruiting in all five counties.

The Collaboration is looking for families willing to do the hard work to protect children and strengthen families in our community.

If you are interested in becoming a foster family, or would like to learn more information, please contact the Treatment Foster Care Coordinator, Charity Meuleman, at Charity.Meuleman@jfs.ohio.gov.