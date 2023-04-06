BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Council Approves Williams County Port Authority’s Purchase Of Property On South Main Street

SEEKING APPROVAL … Bryan City Engineer Brian Wieland asks council to approve the Williams County purchase of the 903 South Main Street property, including a Community Reinvestment Area tax exemption application. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Bryan City Council's April 3 meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by roll call. All five council members, Richard Hupe, Judy Yahraus, Mary Leatherman, John Betts and Jim Kozumplik, were in attendance.

In the first order of business, council approved both the meeting minutes from the March 6 regular meeting and the March 10 special meeting.