Winter Storm Watch Issued For Tuesday – Thursday

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Initial snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts through Wednesday night with additional heavy snow accumulations possible Thursday.

Widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday with winds gusting to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From Tuesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will likely become very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will likely significantly reduce visibility with large snow drifts over open areas Thursday. The hazardous conditions will effect midweek commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A major winter storm is anticipated.

Widespread disruptions of travel and commerce are expected starting Tuesday night and persisting through at least Thursday.

Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits Thursday and below zero Thursday night.

This storm will bring potentially dangerous winter weather early Wednesday through Thursday. Unplowed roads are likely to become impassable over most areas. Plummeting wind chills accompanied by blowing and drifting snow could bring a potentially lethal travel situation if you become stuck in your vehicle Thursday through Thursday night. Plan now to make any needed travel changes to avoid travel during this time. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this developing major winter storm.