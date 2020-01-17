Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Area In Advance Of Storm

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY FOR THE COUNTIES OF….St. Joseph IN-Elkhart-Lagrange-Steuben-Noble-De Kalb-Berrien- Cass MI-St. Joseph MI-Branch-Hillsdale-Williams-Fulton OH- Defiance-Henry……INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…..South Bend, Mishawaka, New Carlisle, Walkerton, Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, Lagrange, Topeka, Shipshewana, Angola, Fremont, Kendallville, Ligonier, Albion, Auburn, Garrett, Niles, Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Fair Plain, Benton Heights, Buchanan, Paw Paw Lake, Dowagiac, Cassopolis, Marcellus, Sturgis, Three Rivers, White Pigeon, Mendon, Coldwater, Bronson, Hillsdale, Jonesville, Litchfield, Bryan, Montpelier, Edgerton, Wauseon, Archbold, Swanton, Delta, Defiance, Sherwood, Hicksville, Napoleon, Deshler, and Liberty Center

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Locally higher amounts up to 6 inches will be possible across Lower Michigan. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation will start as snow this evening into early Saturday morning. The snow will then transition to a wintry mix of sleet, snow, and freezing rain late tonight, eventually becoming all rain by late Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.

