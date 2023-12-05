Wreaths Across America Commemorates Veterans In Swanton & St. Richard’s Cemeteries

(PRESS RELEASE) In an effort to REMEMBER the Fallen, HONOR those who Serve, and TEACH our children the value of Freedom, Wreaths Across America will conduct a special ceremony on December 16, 2023, at 12:00 pm.

The event will take place at both Swanton Cemetery and St. Richard’s Cemetery, where Remembrance Wreaths will be laid on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes.

The act of saying the name of each veteran aloud will further commemorate their service. The wreath placement will immediately follow the ceremony at each location, creating a poignant tribute to those who have selflessly served our nation.

This initiative is a testament to Swancreek Township’s commitment to honoring its veterans, fostering a sense of community, and preserving the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Residents and community members are invited to actively participate in this meaningful event by sponsoring a wreath, volunteering, or encouraging friends and family to join the initiative.

For additional information, please contact Dawn Wheatley at admin@swancreektwp.org. To support the cause and participate in the ceremony, please visit the event’s Facebook page: