Wyse-Fraley Engagement Announced

Michael & Kelly Fraley of Montpelier, Ohio are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Krista Fraley, to Kyle Wyse, son of Max & Michelle Wyse of Archbold, Ohio.

Kyle & Krista are to married Oct. 9, 2021 at The Promises We Make in Montpelier.

Fraley of Montpelier, Ohio is a 2003 graduate of North Central High School and a 2009 graduate of Northwest State Community College and is the field sales manager at Green Bay Packaging – Archbold Division.

Wyse of Wauseon is a 2003 graduate of Pettisville High School and is the business development manager at Green Bay Packaging – Archbold Division.