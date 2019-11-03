OHSAA Releases Football Regional Quarterfinal Pairings

GMC, NWOAL, and TAAC Schools

Divisions I, II, III & VI will play on Friday, November 8th at 7pm

Divisions IV, V & VII will play on Saturday, November 9th at 7pm

Division IV Region 14

#7 Bellevue (6-4) @ #2 Wauseon (8-2)

Division VI Region 23

#8 Fairview (9-1) @ #1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1)

#7 Allen East (9-1) @ #2 Liberty Center (9-1)

#6 Coldwater (8-2) @ #3 Archbold (9-1)

Division VII Region 26

#5 Edgerton (8-2) @ #4 McComb (8-2)

#7 Edon (7-3) @ #2 Norwalk St. Paul (8-2)

#6 Arlington (7-3) @ #3 Patrick Henry (7-3)

