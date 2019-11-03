Sharon Taylor (1942-2019)

Sharon A. Taylor, 76 years, of Lake Seneca, Montpelier, passed away Friday evening, in her home, with her family at her side. Sharon was born December 26, 1942, in Waldron, Michigan, the daughter of the late Forrest and Mable C. (Fulks) Stafford.

Sharon married Herbert James Taylor on October 26, 1968, in Alvordton, Ohio, and he survives. A devoted wife and mother, Sharon was a homemaker, caring for the needs of her family.

She enjoyed crocheting, dancing, ceramics and spending time with her family. She was especially proud as being known as “The Babysitter” watching and caring for her grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband, Herbert of Montpelier; seven children, Deb (Russ)Platt of Waldron, Michigan, Rebecca McCutcheon of Reading, Michigan, Elizabeth (Tim) Nolan of Montpelier, Judith (William) Losey of Brooklyn, Michigan, Bonnie Kalka of Toledo, Cheryl Bridge of Hudson, Michigan and Charity (Ricky) Reliford, Sr., of Bryan; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Cory Losey.

Funeral services for Sharon A. Taylor will begin at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, with her son-in-law, William Losey officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends two hours prior to the service on Wednesday in the funeral home, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may give memorial donations to the funeral home, to assist the family with expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

