Kathryn Miller (1937-2020)

Kathryn I. Miller, age 83, of Edon, Ohio, died at 5:31 P.M. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan. Mrs. Miller worked at Ohio Art for 17 years and Vistron for 18 years before retiring.

She had been a member of the Hicksville Nazareen Church. Kathryn enjoyed going to flea markets and working puzzles.

Kathryn was born on June 26, 1937, in Van Wert, Ohio, the daughter of Zepp Paul and Alberta Ruby (Rose) Yoh. She married Doyle C. Miller on September 30, 1962, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on September 27, 2014.

Kathryn is survived by one daughter, Debroh (Larry) Meyers, of Edon, Ohio; grandsons, Todd (Deanne Tibbits) Meyers, of Edon and Jason (Jessica) Pace, of Napoleon; granddaughter, Crystal (Jeff) Beeler, of Fort Wayne; eleven great-grandchildren, Shelby Meyers, Benjamin Allen, Camber Meyers, Kenton and MaKia Smart, Joe Miller, Paige (Mike) Thompson and Joshua, Cameron, Sam and Matthew Pace; great-great grandsons, Jasper Pace, Clayton Miller and Xavier Thompson; brother, Paul (Jane) Yoh, of Leo, Indiana; and sister, Ruby Neihart, of Columbus, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Rhonda Schultz; brother, Larry Yoh and sisters, Norma Helf, Shirley Lovejoy, Carol Fogle and Janice Albertson.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family requests those attending services use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the Edon Cemetery with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to an organization of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.