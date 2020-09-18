Gary Cooksey (1953-2020)

Gary “Grandpa” W. Cooksey, 67, of Montpelier passed away early Wednesday morning at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born March 12, 1953 in Brazil, Indiana to Roy P. and Mae Elizabeth (Sutherland) Cooksey. On March 18, 2005 he married Rose M. Cherkas in Sevierville, Tennessee and she survives.

Gary was a member of the Montpelier Moose and the Fort Wayne Eagles #248. He was the manager of the Wake Up Service Station, in 1990 Speedway bought them out and he continued working there as a manager for 30 years.

Gary loved to travel, camp, fish and go boating. In his free time, he volunteered to mow the association lots at Lake Seneca.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Rose; children Gary L. Cooksey, Kimberly D. Cooksey, Donald W. Cooksey, Jay Ralph, Devin W. Cooksey, Cody A. Kruse and Tiffany R. Kruse; fifteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren; siblings Harry Cooksey, Roy “JR” Cooksey, Linda Taylor, Margaret Gingrisby and Cletus Cooksey; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dogs Gidget and Boo Boo.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, son Shawn M. Cooksey, brothers Virgil Cooksey and Arlie Cooksey and sister Mary Wyatt.

Visitation for Gary will be Tuesday, September 22nd from 12-2pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at the funeral home at 2pm with Pastor Don Harris to officiate. Those wishing to attend are asked to abide by social distancing guidelines and wear as mask, as the family is requiring masks.

