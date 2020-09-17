Albert Noel, Jr. (1935-2020)

Albert R. Noel, Jr., 85 years, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Albert was born April 16, 1935, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Albert R. and Annalise (Heine) Noel Sr.

He was a 1952 graduate of McKenzie High School, Detroit, Michigan. He continued his education and received his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University.

He was an Army veteran, service during the Korean Conflict. He married Judith K. Melvin on September 28, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan, and she survives. Al was an electrical engineer for General Motors in Detroit.

After moving to Bryan, Al worked at Robniar in Montpelier. He retired for Potter Inc. in 1998. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where he served on the church council, as a Trustee, Lay Leader and Sunday School Teacher.

He was active with the Civil Service Commission and volunteered his time with Habitat for Humanity. Al enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing volleyball in the church league. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Judy of Bryan; three children, Diane (Dan) Yestrepsky of Clarkston, Michigan, Albert Noel of Bryan and Mitchell Noel of Highland, Michigan; ten grandchildren and one great-grandson; one sister, Karen (Jerry) Schmanske of Canton, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Mark Albert Noel; his twin sister, Marlene Jarrell and one brother, Jeffrey Noel.

There will be no visitation. Memorial services for Albert R. Noel, Jr. will be held at a late date. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio, 43506. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com