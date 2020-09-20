Carol Lane (1939-2020)

Carol J. Lane, age 80, of Wauseon, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Carol was born in Pike Twp. on October 8, 1939 to the late Harold & Louise (Sower) LaSalle.

She was united in marriage to Leslie Lane in November, 1961, and he preceded her in death in November, 2002. Carol worked as a school employee for the Wauseon School District for 15 years and she also served as the Head Mgr. for McDonalds in Wauseon. Carol was also an avid Wauseon H.S. sports fan, rarely ever missing any scheduled events.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, Todd (Lynne); Chris; Allan (Sue); Matt (Jody); Collin (Jordan); Grandchildren, Genie; Marc; Michelle; Michael; Riley; Kathryn; Stacy; Lexi; Audry; Chloe; Wyatt; Cooper; Madison; several great grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Jane Roth; John LaSalle; Allan LaSalle; Gary LaSalle; Jim LaSalle; Judy Baldwin; Terry LaSalle; Becky Sattler and Scott LaSalle.

She was preceded in death by her great grandchild, Aila Marie Lane.

Friends and family will be received in the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 beginning at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Terry LaSalle officiating. Burial will be private for the family.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Wauseon Athletic Boosters, Tomahawk Wrestling Club. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website.