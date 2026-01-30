2026 “Bundles Of Joy” Tribute: Honoring The Youngest Members Of Our Community

Celebrate Local Children in The Village Reporter’s Annual Keepsake

The Village Reporter is once again inviting families across Williams and Fulton Counties to participate in the cherished “Bundles Of Joy” Tribute, set to publish in full color on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. This annual tradition offers a heartfelt opportunity for parents, grandparents, guardians, aunts, and uncles to honor the newborns through five-year-olds who bring so much joy to our communities.

How to Participate

For just $15.00, families can celebrate their little ones and immediate family members in this year’s keepsake edition. The process is designed to be convenient and inclusive, with three easy ways to submit your tribute:

Online Submission: Complete the online form available at thevillagereporter.com/bundles. Mail-In: Fill out the form printed weekly in The Village Reporter and mail it to the office ahead of the deadline. In-Person: Visit the main office at 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, Ohio, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., to submit your entry directly.

Important Details

Submission Deadline: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 Publication Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Contact: For questions or help, reach out to Casey Church at casey@thevillagereporter.com or call 419-485-4851. Please note, only one child per entry is allowed.

Why Participate?

The “Bundles Of Joy” Tribute is more than just a newspaper feature—it’s a keepsake that celebrates the newest generation and the families who nurture them. By participating, families not only honor their children but also become part of a community tradition that captures the spirit and togetherness of our region.

For more information or to submit your child, visit thevillagereporter.com/bundles.

Support your local newspaper and help us celebrate the bright future of Williams and Fulton Counties—one bundle of joy at a time!