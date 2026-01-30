Ada Mavis (2000 – 2026)

ARCHBOLD, Ohio – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Ada Leigh Mavis, who died Jan. 23, 2026, at age 25. ARCHBOLD, Ohio – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Ada Leigh Mavis, who died Jan. 23, 2026, at age 25.

She passed away after several years of kidney failure at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Ada Leigh Mavis was born Dec. 3, 2000, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Gerri (Johnson) and Frank Mavis. Ada was employed at McDonald’s in Archbold, Ohio.

She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, bowling, speed skating, and playing games with her family.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her nine siblings: Isaiah, Ezekiel, Eve, Obadiah, Nehemiah, Zemira, Hezekiah, Zedekiah, and Moriah; grandparents, Wayne (Lori) Johnson of Bradenton, Fla.; Lawrence (JoEllen) Mavis of Alvordton, Ohio; and Jesse Glenn of Hamilton, Ind.; uncles, Wayne Johnson and Travis (Tiffany) Berryman; aunt, Kate (Brett) Neely; and cousins, Lydia, Andrew, Evangeline, Elise, Jy’air, Lillyona, Roselynne, and Brett.

Ada was preceded in death by her grandmother, Tami Glenn, and grandfather, Lonny Berryman.

Ada’s memory will forever be cherished by her parents, siblings, other family, and friends. She will be remembered for her fun-loving, free spirit, unwavering determination, and the love she radiated so freely.

Her memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew her—a reminder of strength, joy, and a truly beautiful spirit.

A visitation will be held at Turning Point Church, V071 OH-66, Archbold, Ohio, on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the church on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jason Clutter officiating. Family will begin receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton, Ind. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Thursday between 3 and 5 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church in honor of Ada.