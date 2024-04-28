47th Annual Sauder Village Quilt Show Set To Open May 1

(Archbold, OH). Sauder Village kicks off its 48th season with the opening of its annual Quilt Show on May 1. This event is the oldest and one of the most popular at the Northwest Ohio destination.

Over 250 handmade quilts are entered in 20 different categories in this year’s exhibit. Judged by National Association of Certified Quilt Judges members just prior to opening, these quilts range from very traditional to more modern interpretations.

“This show really celebrates that long, rich tradition of quilting, while also showcasing how the art form has evolved and developed particularly in recent years”, comments Autumn Owens, Sauder Village Event Planner.

“Hanging full length in Founder’s Hall, it really creates a stunning experience.” Along with quilts entered for judging, the show features several special exhibits. Special Guest Artist Sue Cortese of Hudson, Michigan will be sharing her collection in “Artistic Expressions in Quilt and Fiber Form”.

Sue is an award-winning quilter, fabric dyer, artist, teacher, and certified quilt judge whose work explores many unique and creative processes and designs.

The Quilt Show’s featured exhibit entitled “Gastronomy” is on loan from the Studio Art Quilt Associates for this show.

“Gastronomy” is the study of the relationship between food and culture, featuring not only the bountiful gifts from nature, but a gift from the human hand.

The Quilt Show opens Wednesday, May 1 which is also opening day for the Historic Village. Throughout the many historic homes and buildings, guests will be able to engage with the past through demonstrations and hands on activities.

“We are so excited to get the village up and running for our 48th season!” comments Andi Erbskorn, Director of External Engagement.

“It is amazing to think we have been here for almost half a century, inspiring and welcoming guests from all over the world. With the Barn Restaurant, Doughbox Bakery, Campground and Heritage Inn, guests can make a true, convenient getaway.

As our founder Erie Sauder loved to say, we are so glad you came!” Sauder Village is a nonprofit organization located in Archbold, Ohio just an hour west of Toledo.

The Sauder Village Quilt Show runs Wednesday, May 1 through Saturday, May 4 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. A special “Exhibit Only” admission pass is available in Founder’s Hall for $15.00.

The admission price for the Quilt Show and Historic Village is only $25.00 for adults and $19.00 for students ages 4-16. Discounts and memberships are available.

Hours for the Historic Village this spring are Wednesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information about the Annual Quilt Show or other special events planned for the 2024 season at Sauder Village call 800.590.9755, visit www.saudervillage.org or follow Sauder Village on Facebook, and Instagram