Mary Lou Steward (1938 – 2024)

(Former Program Manager At Wauseon Senior Center)

Mary Lou Steward, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away on April 26, 2024, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Mary Lou worked as a cook and program manager at the Wauseon Senior Center for many years.

Mary Lou was born on March 8, 1938, in Wauseon, to the late Elgar and Lucy (Grime) Mandly. She graduated from Wauseon High School in 1956 and remained close to her classmates her entire life.

She married Don Yoder, and later married Leo Steward, who both preceded her in death. Mary Lou was an active member at St. Caspar Catholic Church, serving on the Rosary Altar Society and Church Council.

She was on the Fulton County Board of Elections, a member of the Fulton County Democratic Women, and volunteered many hours with the Fulton County Health Center.

She was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, time spent at the lake house on Lake George where she enjoyed leisure pontoon rides, and her dogs.

She never forgot a birthday or special day and would always correspond with a card on those days. Mary Lou was known for her large servant heart.

Surviving Mary Lou is her son, Michael Yoder of Wauseon and son-in-law, Tim Kline. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Kline; parents; first husband, Don Yoder; second husband, Leo Steward; and siblings, Hazen (Sally) Mandly, Marvin (Mary Lou) Mandly, and Lowell (Nedra) Mandly.

Visitation for Mary Lou will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the St. Caspar Pope John XXIII Room, from 4pm to 7pm, with the Rosary service at 7pm. A funeral mass will take place on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at St. Caspar Catholic Church, at 11am, with Rev. Todd Dominique officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Caspar Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Caspar Catholic Church, Fulton County Humane Society, Melanoma Research Foundation, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Steward family