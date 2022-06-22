69th Reunion Held By Edon High School Class Of 1953

Facebook

The 1953 class of Edon High School met for their 69th class reunion on June 17, 2022 at Rita’s Family Dining, Edgerton, Ohio. There were seven class members present plus spouses.

Class members pictured are: Last row: Dayton Hake, Fort Wayne, Indiana, George Burkardt, Edon, Ohio, Bob Bowling, Hamilton, Indiana, Tom Foster, Fort Collins, Colorado.

Front row: Marilyn (Maybee) Osborn, Edon, Ohio, Marjorie (Kaiser) Eyster, Angola, Indiana and Angela (Siebenaler) Brigle, Edon, Ohio.

The class started with fourty-one classmates. Twenty classmates have passed away. The group had an enjoyable evening reminiscing of years past.