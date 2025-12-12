911 Service Outage Reported In Williams County

Williams County, Ohio — Williams County 911 is currently experiencing an outage that is affecting all incoming 911 calls. The issue has been identified as a routing failure with Frontier, which is preventing emergency calls from being delivered to the Williams County Dispatch Center.

Local authorities quickly sent alerts to residents’ phones notifying them of the outage and providing alternative instructions for reaching emergency services. During this outage, anyone experiencing an emergency should call 419-636-1151 until further notice. This number will connect callers directly to the Williams County 911 Dispatch Center.

Frontier technicians are actively working to resolve the issue. At this time, there is no estimated time of restoration, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Officials urge residents to share this information with family, friends, and neighbors to help ensure everyone can reach emergency services during the outage.

Williams County 911 Communications appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as work continues to restore normal 911 service.

For more information, contact Williams County 911 Communications at 419-636-1151.