Abraham Miller (1949-2019)

Abraham E. Miller, age 69, of Edon, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home following a brief illness. Mr. Miller was a farmer who raised goats and cattle. Abraham was born on October 22, 1949 in Holmes County, Ohio, the son of Eli and Lydiann (Hershberger) Miller.

He is survived by his brothers, Dan Miller, of Edon, Mose (Wilma) Miller, Aaron Miller, both of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; sister, Amanda Miller, of Flemingsburg, KY; nieces and nephews, Ruby (Paul) Eicher, of Flemingsburg, Amanda (Rudy) Eicher, of Greentop, Missouri, Fanny (Paul) Schwartz, of Veway, Indiana, Melinda (Amos) Schwartz, of Veway, Indiana, Carol Burkholder, of McKenzie, Tennessee and Martha (Mike) Schmucker, of Edon, Miriam (Nate) Girod, of Salem, Indiana and an aunt, Melinda Schwartz, of Bern, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Rachel Miller.

Funeral services for Abraham E. Miller will be held on Friday, September, 20, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at 11458 County Road I, Edon with burial to follow in the Williams County Amish Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio.

