Ada Ely (1927-2022)

Ada A. Ely, 94, of Pioneer passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Evergreen Health Care in Montpelier.

She was born on June 2, 1927 in Jefferson Township, Williams County Ohio to Elgie R. and Mary A. (Patton) Knapp.

On June 11, 1945 she married Ralph D. Ely in Bryan, Ohio and he preceded her in death in 2002.

Ada attended the Pioneer United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping the women of the church in doing crafts activities.

Family was an utmost importance in Ada’s life and she loved her children and grandchildren very dearly.

She is survived by her children Larry (Chris) Ely of rural Montpelier and Melinda (Chester) Wasilowski of Montpelier; eight grandchildren Jamie, Wendy (Steve), Stephanie, Diana (Bradley), Shawn (Madison), Mary, Leiselotte (Miguel) and Matthew; 15 great grandchildren; a sister Deloris Dennis of Montpelier; best friend and eating partner Wanita Rubel and her caring friend Jan Clair.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph, daughter Joyce Ann Ely, a grandson Lynn Ely, three brothers Ernest, Alva and Basil Knapp and two sisters Velma Weisenburger and Vivian Hall.

Visitation for Ada will be on Wednesday, April 6th from 10 am -12 pm at the Pioneer United Methodist Church in Pioneer. Services will follow at the church at 12 pm with Pastor Christian Taylor to officiate. Ada will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery in rural Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.