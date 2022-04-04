Christi Campbell (1964-2022)

Facebook

Christi Campbell, age 58 of Wauseon, passed away at Ayden Healthcare of Waterville, on Friday, April 1, 2022.

She was born in Toledo on January 17, 1964, to the late John Klinger and Mary (Hawkins) Klinger-Zeiter.

On September 12, 1998, she married Vance O. Campbell in Tedrow, and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2021.

Christi loved her family! She loved to attend as many of her children’s sporting events as she could as well as loved to cook for her family.

She also loved to make sure her flower gardens were in pristine condition all the time. Christi loved to play Bunco every month with her girlfriends and dancing whenever any music came on.

She was always full of life and could always be counted on to have a good time. Christi loved to play pool, go thrift shopping, and most of all, be around people.

Christi is survived by her children, Doug (BillieJo) Prothero, Sarah (Ryan) Bourdier, Gage Campbell, McKayla Campbell, Rylee Campbell, and Caiden Campbell; brothers, Tom (Donna) Williamson, John (Teri), Scott (Byron Lass), and Kory Klinger, and Roger Zeiter; sisters, Terri Klinger-Horna, Glenda and Linda Klinger, and Melissa Cox; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gene and Sandra (Hallenbeck) Campbell; brother-in-law, Jarred Campbell; and sister-in-law, Shawn (Lee) Waidelich; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Williamson; and a sister, Shari Klinger

Visitation for Christi will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. Services will be private, with Pastor Doug King officiating.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial gifts may be directed to the family for future designation.

