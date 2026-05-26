Clark M. Moughler (1937 – 2026)

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Clark M. Moughler, age 89, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at St. Vincent’s Mercy Hospital in Toledo on May 24, 2026.

Clark was born April 15, 1937, to the late Ollus and Golda Moughler and raised on a farmstead in Butler, Indiana. He was baptized into Christianity in his youth and graduated from Eastside High School.

He was an Army veteran. He retired from International Harvester, formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana and later Springfield, Ohio, after 30 years.

Clark was married to Grace Moughler and they enjoyed 53 years together remodeling homes, raising children and taking many trips and adventures.

He also raised livestock and involved some of his children in 4-H. Clark enjoyed spending time with his family, watching old westerns, gardening, raising chickens and goldfish. In his younger days he was a coon hunter and trained dogs.

Clark’s surviving children are Dana (Jon) Ruetz, Carol (Randy) Church, Pam (Tom) Chaffin, Karen (Scot) Jones, John (Karin) Moughler and Bruce Moughler. His legacy includes his seven children, 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Martha Baird, Mary Jane (Myron) Stackhouse, and Sandra Holmes.

Clark was preceded in death by his daughter, Joy Jean “Jeanie” Petre, in 1976; his parents, Ollus and Golda Moughler; and his beloved wife, Grace Moughler, in 2022.

Clark will be missed and remembered with love by his extended family, friends, and cherished neighbors Jason and Tricia Bloir and family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio, with visitation two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Services will be conducted by his grandson, Forrest R. Church. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery with graveside military rites provided by the combined Bryan American Legion/VFW Honor Guard.

Desired memorials may be made to Grace Community Church, Bryan, Ohio.

This obituary was lovingly written by Clark’s family.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.