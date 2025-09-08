Additional Charges Filed Against Edgerton Man

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

An Edgerton man already facing felony charges has been indicted on two additional counts by a Williams County Grand Jury.

Craig M. Mosler Jr., 29, was indicted on two counts of bribery, both third-degree felonies. Court filings state Mosler is accused of offering $5,000 to one individual and $1,000 along with additional money and protection to another person, with the intent to improperly influence testimony in official proceedings between July and August of this year.

Mosler is also facing a list of prior charges filed earlier this year. Those charges include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony; four counts of receiving stolen property, all fourth-degree felonies; two counts of tampering with records, third-degree felonies; two counts of grand theft, both fourth-degree felonies; and two counts of theft, fifth-degree felonies. He is further charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony that carries a specification requiring forfeiture of the truck used in the offense; obstructing official business, both a second-degree misdemeanor and a fifth-degree felony in separate counts; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

A jury trial on the original charges is scheduled for Nov. 17 through 21 in Williams County Common Pleas Court.