This feature honors truck drivers as the unsung heroes of the American economy, highlighting their vital role in transporting goods and supporting communities, especially in Williams and Fulton Counties. It recognizes National Truck Driver Appreciation Month and encourages the community to show gratitude for the dedication and hard work of local drivers who keep Northwest Ohio connected and supplied.
Truck Driver Appreciation Week (September 15-21)
