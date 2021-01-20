Alberto Alvarez (1961-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Alberto Reyes Alvarez, age 59, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice after a brief illness. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed cooking, going to garage sales, fishing and helping out at the New Life Temple food pantry.

Alberto Reyes Alvarez was born on April 4, 1961, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Jose J. and Francesca (Reyes) Alvarez. He is survived by five brothers, Alfonso Alvarez, of Lansing, Michigan, Joe (Mary) Alvarez, of West Unity, Ohio, Ramiro (Mary) Alvarez, of Napoleon, Ohio, Robert Alvarez and Noel (Angie) Alvarez, both of Lansing; one sister, Francesca (David) Shufelt, of Edgerton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Angel, Luciano, Alfredo and Lupe Alvarez; and one sister, Sylvia Alvarez.

In keeping with Alberto’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.

Memorials are requested to the New Life Temple or the American Cancer Society.